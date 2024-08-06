Meghan Markle taken to court for £60,000 over defamation claims by sister

Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle, has reignited her legal battle against the Duchess by filing a new lawsuit for £60,000. The 59-year-old, who shares the same father with Meghan, is alleging that her estranged sister has inflicted considerable emotional distress by asserting that she barely knows Samantha.

In court documents obtained by a private news outlet, Samantha accuses Meghan of deliberate malice, asserting that Meghan “knew exactly what she was doing” and how to execute it. Samantha’s legal team claims that Meghan has publicly demeaned her on an international scale, severely impacting her ability to work and live a normal life.

According to Samantha’s lawyers, the public denigration has made everyday activities, such as shopping for groceries, fraught with harassment. The case has escalated following a previous court ruling by Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell in March, which found that Samantha had failed to provide sufficient evidence of defamation at that time.

The recent legal documents also highlight that Meghan’s statements have significantly tarnished Samantha’s personal and professional reputation, subjecting her to “relentless torment online.”