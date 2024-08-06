Prince William and Harry set to remain apart despite death in family

Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to avoid direct contact at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral, according to royal experts. The Duke of Sussex’s attendance at the service, held in honor of Princess Diana’s brother-in-law, remains uncertain. However, insiders suggest that even if Harry does travel to the UK to pay his respects, a meeting with William is unlikely.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, royal commentator Michael Cole emphasized that the death of their uncle is unlikely to bridge the gap created by the brothers’ ongoing rift. Cole remarked, “Robert Fellowes’ passing will not alter the dynamics between Prince William and Prince Harry. Despite their shared connections through their late mother, the relationship between the brothers remains strained.”

Cole further noted, “While they will certainly extend their heartfelt condolences to their aunt Jane, the impact of their uncle’s death on their relationship will be minimal. It is almost certain that they will express their sympathies separately, reflecting the considerable distance that has developed between them.”

Following the news of Fellowes’ death, Harry is reported to have reached out to family members, including a conversation with his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes. Additionally, GB News has reported that Harry also contacted his uncle Charles Spencer and his cousins in the wake of the family tragedy.