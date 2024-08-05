NATIONAL

Lahore to receive rain and thunderstorms for next few days: Met Dept

By News Desk

The Met Department has predicted intermittent rain in Lahore today, with showers expected to continue over the next few days, leading to a further drop in temperatures. Currently, the temperature is 33 degrees Celsius.

Today, residents are experiencing a mix of clouds and sunshine, with rain and thunderstorms likely later in the day.

The persistent rain has also disrupted train schedules, causing significant delays in departures from Lahore. Major trains, including the Karakoram Express, Pak Business Express, and Karachi Express, have been affected.

The Karakoram Express, initially scheduled to depart for Karachi at 3pm, will now leave at 3:45pm. The Pak Business Express will depart at 5:45pm instead of the originally planned 4pm. Meanwhile, the Karachi Express is set to depart at 9:45pm, delayed from its scheduled 6pm departure.

With the Met Department forecasting continued rain, residents and travelers should prepare for ongoing weather-related disruptions. Authorities advise commuters to stay updated on train schedules and plan their travel accordingly.

