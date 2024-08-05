DG ISPR to hold press conference at GHQ today

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, will hold a press conference at 3pm today (Monday) at the General Headquarters, focusing on the country’s security situation, as reported by a private news channel.

This press conference follows Lt Gen Chaudhry’s recent briefing on the threat posed by “militants and digital terrorists,” where he highlighted the sacrifices made by the armed forces in the fight against terror.

In his previous address, the DG ISPR emphasized the issue of digital terrorism on social media, stating, “The army is standing up against terrorists and digital terrorists. The time has come for the entire nation to stand up against them.”

He also discussed the politicization of serious issues in Pakistan, using Azm-e-Istehkam as an example. “Azm-e-Istehkam is a comprehensive and integrated counter-terrorism campaign, not a military operation per se as it is being presented,” Lt. Gen Chaudhry clarified.

The upcoming ISPR press conference will occur two days after an attack on a security convoy of judges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) Annual Security report, the second quarter of 2024 saw 380 violence-related fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, stemming from 240 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations. The report noted that these incidents included 236 fatalities among civilians and security forces personnel.

The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, both bordering Afghanistan, experienced the majority of these attacks, accounting for nearly 92% of all fatalities and 87% of attacks. KP bore the brunt with 67% of all fatalities, while Balochistan accounted for 25% in the second quarter of 2024.