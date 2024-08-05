Kate Middleton’s summer travel plans confirmed as she battles with cancer

Kate Middleton is set to join the Royal Family for their summer holiday at Balmoral this month, marking her longest trip since her cancer diagnosis.

Prince William and Princess Catherine have been regular visitors to the 50,000-acre Royal Deeside estate, spending every summer in Aberdeenshire since their wedding in 2011.

This year, however, royal insiders were concerned about Kate’s attendance due to her health. In March, she revealed she was undergoing cancer treatment.

Since announcing her preventative chemotherapy, Kate, 42, has largely remained at home at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, with occasional visits to Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Despite these concerns, The Mail on Sunday confirmed that she will accompany her husband and their three children on the holiday in the north-east, along with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as reported by the Scottish Daily Express.

Her decision to undertake the long journey suggests she is making progress in her recovery.

In an emotional message in June, Kate shared with the public that she was “not out of the woods yet,” experiencing “good days and bad days,” and noted that her treatment would continue for “a few more months.”

Currently, King Charles is at the Castle of Mey in Caithness, his preferred Scottish residence. The monarch, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, attended the Mey Highland Games in John O’Groats on Saturday.

He chose to spend some time alone there before moving to the Balmoral estate later this week. Other Royal Family members are expected to join him from next weekend. Kensington Palace has declined to comment.

In the meantime, details about the family life of William and Kate have emerged, revealing that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are expected to help with household chores.

A source told the Mail on Sunday, “I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home,” offering a glimpse into their down-to-earth family life.