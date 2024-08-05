US sprinter Noah Lyles wins 100m gold by 0.005 of a second

Since last August, Noah Lyles has unwaveringly claimed the title of “world’s fastest man.” On Sunday night at the Stade de France, he backed up his words with action.

Lyles clinched his first Olympic gold medal in the 100-meter final, clocking a personal-best time of 9.784 seconds. This narrow victory, achieved by just 0.005 seconds over Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, confirmed his status.

In the postrace news conference, Lyles recounted the tense moments before the result was announced. “We were waiting for the names to pop up, and I told Thompson, ‘I think you got that one, big dawg!’ But something told me to lean, so I did because it was that kind of race.”

This final was the closest since at least the 1980 Moscow Olympics when Great Britain’s Allan Wells narrowly defeated Silvio Leonard in 10.25 seconds, an era before thousandths of a second timing.

Omega, the official Olympic timekeeper, noted that Lyles hit his peak speed of 43.6 km/h (27.1 mph) at the 65.15-meter mark, trailing at that point but maintaining that speed through the finish.

Lyles’ biomechanist Ralph Mann had predicted the narrow margin between first and second. “Before I left for Paris, he showed me how close it would be,” Lyles said, illustrating a small gap with his fingers. “I can’t believe how accurate he was.”

Lyles is the first American to win the prestigious race since Justin Gatlin in 2004. He now has a chance for a second gold if he makes the 200-meter finals on Wednesday.

Lyles previously won a bronze in the 200 at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Sunday’s final featured a stellar lineup, including defending Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs of Italy, Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson with the year’s fastest time, and American teammates Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley.

Kerley took bronze with a time of 9.81 seconds, while Bednarek finished seventh at 9.88 seconds.

Thompson’s time was just 0.02 seconds slower than his Jamaican trials performance, suggesting a strong podium finish. “I’m disappointed but also super happy and grateful,” Thompson said. “I just have to take it as it is and move forward.”

Thompson appeared to lead for most of the race until Lyles surged in the final 10 meters, pushing the race to a thrilling photo finish. “I wasn’t patient enough with my speed,” Thompson admitted.

In the semifinals, Team Jamaica made a statement. Thompson’s 9.80-second sprint was the fastest, with fellow Jamaican Oblique Seville just behind at 9.81 seconds. Seville had previously edged out Lyles in the Bahamas in June with a time of 9.82 seconds.

Reflecting on that loss, Lyles said, “Going to Jamaica and getting beat by Oblique, I knew when it came time for the final, I was going to put it together.”

After winning the 100-meter world championship in Budapest last August, Lyles embraced the “world’s fastest man” moniker. “Everyone knows that title goes to the Olympic and world champion,” Lyles said last week. “I am one of those…and soon to be another.”

His words proved prophetic.