Prince William ‘infuriated’ by Donald Trump’s scathing comments towards Kate Middleton

In Robert Jobson’s upcoming book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, it is revealed that Trump once tweeted about an incident involving Catherine, the Princess of Wales, better known as Kate Middleton.

In 2012, while Kate was vacationing in Provence, France, with William, illegal and highly controversial topless photos of her sunbathing were published. The incident drew widespread attention and varying opinions, including Trump’s outspoken remark on Twitter.

According to Jobson, Trump tweeted, “Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame. Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate!” This comment reportedly infuriated William.

Jobson’s account is not the only one highlighting William’s reaction. In The King: The Life of Charles III by Christopher Andersen, it is also alleged that both Charles and Prince William responded with “torrents of profanity” to the situation.