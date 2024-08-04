Aima Baig faces criticism over musical performance in Jeddah night after Umrah

Netizens have rebuked Pakistani singer Aima Baig over her latest performance at the ‘Pakistan and Indonesia Music Night’, held under the Jeddah Season in Saudi Arabia, soon after sharing her pictures of Umrah.

Several artists including Bilal Saeed, TikTok star Rabeeca Khan, actor Kashif Khan, Indonesian singer Lady Rara and the Sonu Dance Group performed in the event, which was attended by thousands of people celebrating Pakistani and Indonesian music.

Baig’s announcement, prior to the event, on Instagram of going abroad for work had sparked rumours of her quitting the music industry. She, however, clarified that she was leaving for work-related reasons.