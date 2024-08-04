HEADLINES

British mob lynches black man in Manchester as violent protests continue | Video

By News Desk

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a violent mob in Manchester, UK attacking a black man. The mob, all white men and women, can be seen kicking and punching the man until police intervenes and breaks up the altercation. Later, Police surround the man to protect him from the mob.

The protests:

Over 90 individuals were arrested after demonstrations organized by far-right groups escalated into riots across various UK towns and cities on Saturday. The unrest spread through Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool, and Belfast, where missiles were thrown, shops were looted, and police officers were attacked. Other smaller demonstrations in different locations remained peaceful.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has assured police forces of the government’s “full support” to take decisive action against “extremists” aiming to “sow hate.”

Tensions have been high following the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

In Liverpool, chaos ensued as bricks, bottles, and a flare were hurled at police officers. One officer was struck in the head by a thrown chair, and another was kicked and knocked off his motorbike. Approximately one thousand anti-immigration protestors, some shouting Islamophobic slurs, clashed with counter-protesters.

A few hundred anti-fascist demonstrators gathered near Liverpool’s Lime Street station around lunchtime, advocating for unity and tolerance while chanting “refugees are welcome here” and “Nazi scum, off our streets.” Police in riot gear, accompanied by dogs, struggled to keep the groups apart, and reinforcements were called in to maintain order.

The unrest persisted into the early hours of Sunday morning, with fireworks being launched at police officers in riot gear. In the Walton area, a library was set on fire, and rioters attempted to hinder firefighters from extinguishing the blaze, according to Merseyside Police. Shops were broken into, and several wheelie bins were set ablaze.

Merseyside Police confirmed that several officers sustained injuries during what they described as “serious disorder,” with two officers being hospitalized—one with a suspected broken nose and the other with a suspected broken jaw. A total of 23 arrests were made in connection with the violence.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Simms stated, “The disorder, violence, and destruction have no place here in Merseyside, especially after the tragic events that took place in Southport on Monday. Those who engaged in this behavior bring nothing but shame to themselves and this city.”

Why are protests breaking out in the UK?

In a northern English town, a large crowd of anti-Muslim protesters clashed with police on Tuesday, following a horrific incident the previous day where three girls were fatally stabbed and five other children critically injured during a Taylor Swift-themed event.

The horrific stabbing incident in Southport, a quiet seaside town north of Liverpool, has left the nation in shock. Police confirmed that the attack was not linked to terrorism and that the suspect was born in the UK.

Despite this, far-right groups have fueled speculation about the suspect’s involvement with Islam. On Tuesday, violence erupted when several hundred people began attacking a mosque. Police linked the crowd to the English Defence League, known for staging violent demonstrations against Islam. Police vehicles were damaged and set on fire, and officers were pelted with bricks and large garbage containers. One video posted online showed the crowd chanting “we want our country back.”

A 17-year-old male is currently in police custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the bloody rampage at a “Taylor Swift yoga and dance workshop,” a summer event for children aged 6 to 11. Witnesses described the attack as resembling a scene from a horror film. In addition to the three fatalities, eight children suffered stab wounds. Five of these children and two adults who tried to protect them remain in critical condition.

The police have stated that the motive remains unclear and have not provided details about the suspect, other than confirming he was born in Wales and lived in a nearby village. Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss addressed the situation, saying, “There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.”

Previous article
Polish sprinter and Instagram sensation has gone viral for pre-race salute, here’s why | Video
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

Algerian Boxer Khelif, wrongly accused of being male, clinches Olympic medal

Boxer Imane Khelif, whose gender eligibility has sparked controversy, was in tears after securing a welterweight medal at the Paris Olympics by defeating Hungarian...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop a bombshell as they reveal summer travel plans

Princess Charlotte and Prince George broke this ‘big royal rule’ at a huge event

King Charles decides to give Prince Harry another chance

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.