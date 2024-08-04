British mob lynches black man in Manchester as violent protests continue | Video

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a violent mob in Manchester, UK attacking a black man. The mob, all white men and women, can be seen kicking and punching the man until police intervenes and breaks up the altercation. Later, Police surround the man to protect him from the mob.

The protests:

Over 90 individuals were arrested after demonstrations organized by far-right groups escalated into riots across various UK towns and cities on Saturday. The unrest spread through Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool, and Belfast, where missiles were thrown, shops were looted, and police officers were attacked. Other smaller demonstrations in different locations remained peaceful.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has assured police forces of the government’s “full support” to take decisive action against “extremists” aiming to “sow hate.”

Tensions have been high following the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

In Liverpool, chaos ensued as bricks, bottles, and a flare were hurled at police officers. One officer was struck in the head by a thrown chair, and another was kicked and knocked off his motorbike. Approximately one thousand anti-immigration protestors, some shouting Islamophobic slurs, clashed with counter-protesters.

A few hundred anti-fascist demonstrators gathered near Liverpool’s Lime Street station around lunchtime, advocating for unity and tolerance while chanting “refugees are welcome here” and “Nazi scum, off our streets.” Police in riot gear, accompanied by dogs, struggled to keep the groups apart, and reinforcements were called in to maintain order.

The unrest persisted into the early hours of Sunday morning, with fireworks being launched at police officers in riot gear. In the Walton area, a library was set on fire, and rioters attempted to hinder firefighters from extinguishing the blaze, according to Merseyside Police. Shops were broken into, and several wheelie bins were set ablaze.

Merseyside Police confirmed that several officers sustained injuries during what they described as “serious disorder,” with two officers being hospitalized—one with a suspected broken nose and the other with a suspected broken jaw. A total of 23 arrests were made in connection with the violence.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Simms stated, “The disorder, violence, and destruction have no place here in Merseyside, especially after the tragic events that took place in Southport on Monday. Those who engaged in this behavior bring nothing but shame to themselves and this city.”

Why are protests breaking out in the UK?

In a northern English town, a large crowd of anti-Muslim protesters clashed with police on Tuesday, following a horrific incident the previous day where three girls were fatally stabbed and five other children critically injured during a Taylor Swift-themed event.