Polish sprinter and Instagram sensation has gone viral for pre-race salute, here’s why | Video

Ewa Swoboda may not have clinched a medal in the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but she has certainly captured viral fame and social media stardom.

Swoboda went viral for her unique gesture of saluting the camera and then quickly switching hands. While many on social media were puzzled by the switch, the Polish sprinter was actually showing respect to the military. Saluting with the right hand is customary in the military, so she switched to her left hand to signify a friendly hello to the audience.

The viral video prompted a surge of interest in Swoboda’s social media presence. It was revealed that she is a major social media personality in Poland, boasting over 615,000 followers on Instagram.

In addition to her athletic prowess, Swoboda was chosen as one of nine new Barbie doll models representing athletes ahead of the Olympic Games. She joined an elite group that includes tennis player Venus Williams, footballers Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, and gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno.

Expressing her excitement, Swoboda wrote on social media, “I am overjoyed that Barbie appreciated my story and honored me alongside eight other amazing female athletes from around the world with the title of Barbie Role Model. I still can’t believe it! I used to play with dolls as a little girl, and now I have my own Barbie doll that looks like me—the only one of its kind in the world.”

The 26-year-old Swoboda also holds the Polish national record in the 60m with a time of 6.98 seconds and won silver at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in that event.