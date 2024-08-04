Who is the other female boxer at Paris Olympics caught up in gender row

On Thursday, the Paris 2024 Olympic boxing tournament was marred by controversy following Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s swift first-round victory over Angela Carini. The debate over gender eligibility has reignited, casting a shadow over the event.

Adding to the ongoing discussion, Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei, who, like Khelif, failed a gender eligibility test last year, advanced in the featherweight division (57kg) with a decision win over Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova on Friday.

Who is Lin Yu-ting?

Lin Yu-ting, a 28-year-old two-weight amateur world champion from Taiwan, competes in both the bantamweight and featherweight categories. Despite her disqualification from last year’s championships in New Delhi due to failing a gender eligibility test, she boasts an impressive record of 41-14 (1 KO) since debuting in 2013. Her disqualification, which resulted in the loss of a bronze medal, occurred under the governance of the International Boxing Association (IBA).

Why is Lin Yu-ting allowed to compete after failing a gender eligibility test?

The governance of Olympic boxing has shifted from the IBA to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is now organizing the Paris 2024 boxing tournament. The IOC stands firm on the inclusion of athletes like Lin.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams clarified earlier this week, “Everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the competition eligibility rules. They are women in their passports, and it is stated that is the case.”

He further emphasized, “They have competed and continue to compete in the women’s competition. They have lost and they have won against other women over the years.”

The controversy continues to stir debate, but the IOC remains resolute in its decision, ensuring that the athletes’ eligibility complies with the established rules.