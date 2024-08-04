Entertainment

Inside Meghan Markle’s unique birthday tradition as she turns 43

By Agencies

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 43rd birthday today on August 4, 2024.

In a resurfaced video, the Duchess of Sussex revealed a unique morning breakfast routine on her birthday.

The video shared on X showcased Meghan Markle chatting with a chef about her birthday breakfast preference .

She revealed that she prefers French fries with a candle on top for her birthday breakfast.

“Since I don’t have a sweet tooth, I always have French fries for breakfast with a little candle,” Meghan says in the video.

The video clip garnered attention from fans, who were surprised by her non-traditional breakfast choice.

Meghan Markle, known for her love for savory foods, previously mentioned that French fries are one of her “vices” and has a soft spot for wine as well.

“French fries and vino are my vices, I’m always hoping I’m having lunch with people, so we can share fries. It’s its own food group for me,” she admitted in an interview with Delish.

While Meghan Markle’s birthday celebrations for this year remain private, it’s expected that she will be spending the day with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children.

No blanket ban on VPNs without instructions from govt: PTA

