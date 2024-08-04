PM-led huddle finalizes events for Youm-e-Istehsal Day on Monday

Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Day is marked to highlight the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, basic rights violations of Kashmiris, and the broken promises of India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday chaired a meeting in preparation for the Youm-e-Istehsal Day to be observed as a special day against India’s illegal action to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and to support Kashmiris right to freedom.

On this day, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, basic rights violations of Kashmiris and the broken promises of India will be highlighted.

The huddle led by PM Shehbaz Sharif approved the main event to be attended by the Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership.

The prime minister is expected to visit Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on August 5, and would strongly condemn the unilateral and illegal steps of India on August 5, 2019.

The prime minister would also issue an important policy statement.

Pakistan, Kashmiris and the international community had rejected the Indian steps to end the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

On the Youm-e-Istehsal Day, special walk would be held and events would be organized at the federal level, in the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Special transmission would be broadcast to shed light on the efforts of the leadership of the Kashmir freedom movement, sacrifices of Kashmiris and the facts about Indian oppression.

Federal ministers, advisors and high level officials attended the meeting. The prime minister was briefed on the preparations regarding the Youm-e-Istehsal Day.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said that considering its national duty, Pakistan has always raised its voice for Kashmiris right to self-determination at every international forum and continue to raise its voice till realisation of the Kashmiris goal of freedom.

He was addressing a webinar organized by Pakistan Embassy in Berlin, Germany on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal of Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“We promise our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will carry their voice in every forum until the international community takes action on this issue,” the minister assured.

The people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been making unprecedented sacrifices against the illegal rule of India, he remarked.

Pakistan will continue to support the people of Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination, he added.

“On August 5, 2019, India started unilateral actions in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the objective behind these operations was to disempower the Kashmiri people, deprive them of their right to self-determination and expel them from their own land, Tarar said.