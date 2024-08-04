Opinion

Muhammad Zahid Rifat
By Muhammad Zahid Rifat
Ethiopia, Jijiga, August 3 2015 WFP warehouses, where WFP collects new food items, and also distributes food items for the Somali region in Ethiopia. Workers offload Sorghum bags (fifty kilograms each) from a truck into the warehouse. The food has been donated by USAID. photo: WFP/Petterik Wiggers

Every country, particularly  the developing countries like Pakistan,  do need foreign assistance  in one form or the other for its development and accelerating  the pace of  economic growth  and undertaking development projects, programmes and policies  for the welfare  and well-being of the people.

The main objectives of the federal budget for the current financial year 2024-24, included  “supporting  vulnerable  section of society  through pro-poor initiative” and “education and skill development  of the youth”. among others.

It is pertinent  to mention here that a separate document containing  information regarding Pakistan’s development partners and assistance /aid promised by them for the federal/provincial governments and  autonomous bodies   no longer form part of the  huge bundles of budget documents. Foreign Assistance document was not there with huge piles of budget documents last year and is also missing this year as well

According to the information gathered from the experts and official sources concerned, Pakistan’s external resources are  derived from a combination of  financial instruments, including  project loans and grants, programme loans and other loans. The aim and objective of seeking foreign or external financial  assistance . can by and large be described as “promoting  economic and  social development  in the developing countries”. It can also be defined  as “administered   transfer of resources from a donor country or international agency  to developing countries with a  view  to encourage  economic  growth”. Foreign aid as such  can be in the form  of money,  goods or technical assistance and this can be between  two  countries (bilateral) or with institutions (multilateral).

Foreign aid  is also sought  for bridging  both the  economy’s  balance of  payments gap and investment gap.. That was why  project and technical  assistance alone as  such are not sufficient.  A large part of  the foreign assistance is required  in the shape of  food and commodity  aid. Project assistance  does not simply finance the import of capital goods  and  related services but  also meets  a part of local currency expenditure as well . Thus aid flow, be it project, programme and technical assistance,  accompanied by commodity  imports may generate counterpart local currency funds that are used for financing the development expenditures.

As a matter of  fact,  many developing countries do not have sufficient funds  for providing  public goods such as  education or transportation systems or clean water  and waste disposal  facilities. Although such goods  are  essential  for development, their rate or return is so uncertain  that private  investors  are unwilling to  provide them  on a large scale.  Foreign aid as such can also be the substitute  for private capital  in those instances, providing the funds  for investment  in public goods that the  international  capital market  will not supply to those developing or would supply at a higher interest rate. In principle, foreign  aid could be a  major source of capital,  fueling the growth  of developing countries and these to promote  economic and human development.

Foreign aid can only be good  if it is the result or outcome of financing  investment  in any appropriate  productive  capacity.  Increasing  output , so to say, allows  debt and interest to be repaid.  If the aid is used to finance the current account deficits or consumption, then there is no real investment and there will be resultant  failure of economic growth. Aid can also become a burden . It, therefore,  entails . an effective  and efficient  external aid management with objectives  that match  those of the government

Foreign aid or assistance  as such can only be useful  if it is utilized  productively and efficiently,  otherwise  developing countries are likely  to face a sort of financial crisis and  be caught up in some debt trap..

In any such case,the sources pointedly concluded, the sequence of events   could be a) as debt service liabilities rise without  any corresponding  increase in revenue, the government would need to set aside an increasing share of budgetary resources for debt servicing; b) the level of debt  servicing would soon  begin to affect  the routine government  expenditure, often requiring  additional borrowing  to meet  the rising  contractual  payment  obligations; the country  would slowly  slide  into the debt trap and in such a situation more and more  borrowings  would be required  to service the accumulated debt, resultantly creating a vicious circle;  the rising  debt service  obligations eventually would lead to default i.e. the inability to honour principal  and  interest payment commitments; and  in such a case the default is generally followed by  prolonged negotiations  with the creditors individually or collectively ( Paris Club,  London Club), leading to  rescheduling, restructuring, or write-off of the external debt. The relief programmes in such a situation generally include  reform conditions to redeem the government finances and put the economy back on track.

Project loans and grants are received  from specialised  International Financial  Institutions and friendly countries with some specific purposes  falling under the following  broad categories:

Project loans and grants or Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the Federal Government: are received  for specific projects being executed by the federal and provincial governments and autonomous bodies such as WAPDA, PEPCO, National Highway Authority (NHA)  and so on.

There are also certain projects  which are somehow kept out of PSDP  which are  executed by the federal and provincial governments and autonomous bodies  by receiving  project  loans and grants;

Programme loans  are provided for budgetary support and are as such  lined/ tied with the achievement of some specific  targets and goals. Programme loans as such not only help  in stabilizing  the  foreign exchange reserves  but also in generating  rupee counterpart  to meet the country’s  development needs ;

Other loans by and large  comprise  loans from Islamic Development Bank,  sovereign bonds, sukuk bonds  and so on, received from non-transferable  sources  generally by way of payment  as well as  for the budgetary  support.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat
Muhammad Zahid Rifat
The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) , Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at [email protected]

