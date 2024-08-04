Controversy in PTI as Gohar denies cancellation of Marwat’s membership as ‘fake’

Says he was not aware of cancellation of Sher Afzal’s party membership, will reverse notification

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar on Saturday reacted strongly to the notification on cancellation of the party membership of Sher Afzal Marwat, saying he was not aware of the cancellation of party membership of the latter.

“I will meet the founder of PTI and will put the whole situation before Imran Khan,” Gohar said.

Barrister Gohar Ali said that he did not know who had issued instructions and who was taking decisions.

“It had not been brought to my knowledge that founder PTI had issued such instructions,” Gohar added.

He said the membership of Sher Afzal Marwat was terminated without any committee who would call him for a response.

“I will meet Imran Khan today and reverse this notification, Sher Afzal Marwat was a member of our party and was loyal to Imran Khan,” Gohar said.

While terminating Sher Afzal Marwat’s primary party membership, PTI had also demanded him to resign from the membership of the National Assembly.

PTI Additional General Secretary Firdous Shamim Naqvi had issued a notification saying that PTI had decided to terminate the basic party membership of Sher Afzal Marwat for serious violations.

This notification of termination of membership was also shared by the PTI from the official account, while the core committee members also confirmed the cancellation of membership of Sher Afzal Marwat.

In the core committee meeting, it was decided to expel Sher Afzal Marwat.

Earlier the PTI, in a notification, endorsed by PTI Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi, announced to suspend Sher Afzal Marwat’s membership, which has been denied by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, terming the notification “fake”.

The PTI leadership is at odds over suspending the basic party membership of MNA Sher Afzal Marwat.

“The notification regarding the cancellation of Sher Afzal Marwat’s membership is fake. It’s not possible,” he said in response to the notification.

PTI at odds over Sher Afzal Marwats dismissal notification

“The committee has come to the conclusion that Sher Afzal Marwat has no regards for the rules and discipline of the party and he considers himself above the party regulations, [which] consequentially badly affected the image of the party and party narrative.

“On the basis of findings of the committee and his latest statements and complaints received, the committee has recommended termination of his membership and the same has been approved by the founding chairman lmran Khan,” the notification claimed.

It further said the committee also had stated that if Marwat was an honourable person, he should resign from the National Assembly seat which he won as a nominated PTI candidate and seek re-election.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader Marwat on May 11 received a show-cause notice for the violation of the party’s code of conduct and policy.

The notice was issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and asked Marwat to explain his statements within three days, which have been deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.

PPP invites Marwat to join party

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member National Assembly Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman invited Sher Afzal Marwat, who has been ‘expelled’ from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to join his party.

In a statement issued here, Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman said, “We invite Sher Afzal Marwat to join the PPP under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is determined to make Pakistan a modern country.”

The PPP MNA asked Sher Afzal Marwat to join his party ranks, saying that, “They can serve the nation together.”

Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman will soon meet with Sher Afzal Marwat in Islamabad, the PPP MNA’s spokesperson said.