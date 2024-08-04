HEADLINES

No blanket ban on VPNs without instructions from govt: PTA

By Web Desk

Amidst reports of a potential ban on virtual private networks (VPNs), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has clarified that it is whitelisting VPNs through an “automated process” to ensure the smooth and secure functioning of IT services and online businesses.

This statement follows PTA Chairman Hafeezur Rehman’s recent briefing to the Senate’s Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, where he linked the lifting of a ban on X, formerly known as Twitter, to government directives. Rehman confirmed that the PTA is whitelisting VPNs, allowing only selected proxy networks to operate within Pakistan.

Contrary to some media reports suggesting an impending blanket ban on VPNs, the PTA issued an official announcement today, stating, “No such action has been taken, and all kinds of blocking are carried out only under the directions of the government of Pakistan in accordance with legal frameworks and guidelines.”

To facilitate the secure functioning of IT services and online businesses, the PTA noted, “VPNs are being whitelisted through an automated process available on the PTA and PSEB websites.”

It is important to note that Pakistani authorities had suspended X in the country on February 17, citing national security concerns. Despite the suspension, X remains accessible through various proxy networks.

Last month, the federal government defended the ban on X in a response submitted to the Sindh High Court (SHC), asserting that the move was “legitimate” in addressing national security concerns.

Previous article
Barzakh ‘cancelled’ by viewers over controversial content
Next article
King Charles decides to give Prince Harry another chance
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

King Charles hit hard by Prince Harry’s fresh statements

When The Sun’s headline on January 8, 2020, declared "Megxit," it marked a dramatic turning point for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of...

Heavy rain expected across Pakistan, weather alert issued

Makeup may cause infertility, breast cancer, experts reveal

Dania Shah’s second husband makes explosive revelations about their marriage

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.