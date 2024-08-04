No blanket ban on VPNs without instructions from govt: PTA

Amidst reports of a potential ban on virtual private networks (VPNs), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has clarified that it is whitelisting VPNs through an “automated process” to ensure the smooth and secure functioning of IT services and online businesses.

This statement follows PTA Chairman Hafeezur Rehman’s recent briefing to the Senate’s Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, where he linked the lifting of a ban on X, formerly known as Twitter, to government directives. Rehman confirmed that the PTA is whitelisting VPNs, allowing only selected proxy networks to operate within Pakistan.

Contrary to some media reports suggesting an impending blanket ban on VPNs, the PTA issued an official announcement today, stating, “No such action has been taken, and all kinds of blocking are carried out only under the directions of the government of Pakistan in accordance with legal frameworks and guidelines.”

To facilitate the secure functioning of IT services and online businesses, the PTA noted, “VPNs are being whitelisted through an automated process available on the PTA and PSEB websites.”

It is important to note that Pakistani authorities had suspended X in the country on February 17, citing national security concerns. Despite the suspension, X remains accessible through various proxy networks.

Last month, the federal government defended the ban on X in a response submitted to the Sindh High Court (SHC), asserting that the move was “legitimate” in addressing national security concerns.