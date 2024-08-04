King Charles decides to give Prince Harry another chance

King Charles III has made his mind to give Prince Harry another chance, according to a new report.

The 75-year-old monarch is reportedly concerned about his youngest son’s future and desperate for “reconciliation above all” with the Duke.

Royal commentator Michael Cole told GB News: “King Charles has had a tap of the shoulder from fate. He’s got cancer. He, above all, wants reconciliation with his younger son.

“He would perhaps take a view that if he can help his son, he will. The door has already been opened. He is always open to Prince Harry, even though he said some very unkind, uncharitable and very hurtful things not just about the King, but the Queen.

The commentator went sharing his knowledge about Kate and William’s reaction to the King’s decision, saying: “Queen Camilla, Prince William and the Princess of Wales. There’s a lot of bad blood there, I’m afraid.”

Cole said: “I would have thought that with the lifestyle they have adopted in Montecito, it’s extremely expensive. You can burn through an awful lot of money with security around the clock, 365 days of the year.”