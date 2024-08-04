Entertainment

King Charles decides to give Prince Harry another chance

By Agencies

King Charles III has made his mind to give Prince Harry another chance, according to a new report.

The 75-year-old monarch is reportedly concerned about his youngest son’s future and desperate for “reconciliation above all” with the Duke.

Royal commentator Michael Cole told GB News: “King Charles has had a tap of the shoulder from fate. He’s got cancer. He, above all, wants reconciliation with his younger son.

“He would perhaps take a view that if he can help his son, he will. The door has already been opened. He is always open to Prince Harry, even though he said some very unkind, uncharitable and very hurtful things not just about the King, but the Queen.

The commentator went sharing his knowledge about Kate and William’s reaction to the King’s decision, saying: “Queen Camilla, Prince William and the Princess of Wales. There’s a lot of bad blood there, I’m afraid.”

Cole said: “I would have thought that with the lifestyle they have adopted in Montecito, it’s extremely expensive. You can burn through an awful lot of money with security around the clock, 365 days of the year.”

Previous article
No blanket ban on VPNs without instructions from govt: PTA
Next article
Princess Charlotte and Prince George broke this ‘big royal rule’ at a huge event
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

King Charles hit hard by Prince Harry’s fresh statements

When The Sun’s headline on January 8, 2020, declared "Megxit," it marked a dramatic turning point for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of...

Heavy rain expected across Pakistan, weather alert issued

Makeup may cause infertility, breast cancer, experts reveal

Dania Shah’s second husband makes explosive revelations about their marriage

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.