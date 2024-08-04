Princess Charlotte and Prince George broke this ‘big royal rule’ at a huge event

Prince George and Princess Charlotte once deviated from a royal Christmas tradition by opening their presents on the wrong day!

Typically, the Royal Family celebrates Christmas at the Sandringham estate, adhering to traditions that reflect their German heritage. This includes exchanging and opening presents on Christmas Eve, a custom rooted in German tradition. However, in 2018, Kate Middleton revealed that her children waited until December 25 to open their gifts. On Christmas Day, she mentioned to a royal fan waiting outside the church on the estate that George and Charlotte had been “up very early” that morning to unwrap their presents.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady explained, “The royals are of German descent, so they incorporate German traditions into their celebrations. After afternoon tea, they open gifts on Christmas Eve, as is the German tradition.” Despite the formal setting, there have been some amusing and light-hearted gifts exchanged over the years.

Upon arriving at Sandringham for the festive season, each royal family member places their gifts on separate tables, creating individual piles for everyone. Some of the more memorable gifts include a leather toilet seat for Prince Charles, a grow-your-own girlfriend kit for Prince Harry, and a shower cap for the Queen with the phrase ‘ain’t life a b****’ emblazoned on it.

Kate Middleton has a particular approach to gifting for her children, preferring practical presents over extravagant tech items. Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared, “George enjoys using his iPad at school, and both he and Charlotte are quite tech-savvy. While they likely have technical gadgets on their wish lists, Kate is careful not to spoil them with excessive screen time.” Nicholl added, “If they receive a computer game or something similar, it is done with caution to manage their screen time, favoring more practical gifts instead.”