Barzakh ‘cancelled’ by viewers over controversial content

Fawad Khan, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated global stars, began his illustrious career as a singer before transitioning to acting with Shoaib Mansoor’s film “Khuda Kay Liye.”
Over the years, he has showcased his versatile talent in numerous dramas and films, with Bilal Lashari’s “The Legend of Maula Jatt” being a standout.
Before the ban on Pakistani artists in Bollywood, Fawad made a significant mark in Indian cinema with films like “Khoobsurat” and “Kapoor & Sons.” Recently, however, he has focused more on Indian-backed projects rather than Pakistani ones.
Currently, Fawad is starring in Asim Abbasi’s web series “Barzakh,” where he plays the character Shahryar, addressing themes of mental health.
Despite his popularity, “Barzakh” has attracted heavy criticism for its portrayal of sensitive subjects, including homosexuality. This has led to a significant backlash on social media, with some fans expressing their disappointment..
Fawad previously played a gay character in the Bollywood film “Kapoor & Sons,” and now, social media users are condemning “Barzakh” for what they perceive as promoting an LGBT agenda.
One fan, Zil-e-Mehar, expressed her disappointment, stating that he had always viewed Fawad as a role model but found “Barzakh” to be disheartening.
On X.com, a user named Chapparr Kanaati announced his decision to boycott Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, and actor Khushal Khattak for their roles in the series, criticizing them for participating in projects that support the LGBT community.
He shared his thoughts after watching the first episode, expressing his dismay