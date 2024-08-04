Barzakh ‘cancelled’ by viewers over controversial content

Fawad Khan, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated global stars, began his illustrious career as a singer before transitioning to acting with Shoaib Mansoor’s film “Khuda Kay Liye.”

Over the years, he has showcased his versatile talent in numerous dramas and films, with Bilal Lashari’s “The Legend of Maula Jatt” being a standout.

Before the ban on Pakistani artists in Bollywood, Fawad made a significant mark in Indian cinema with films like “Khoobsurat” and “Kapoor & Sons.” Recently, however, he has focused more on Indian-backed projects rather than Pakistani ones.

Currently, Fawad is starring in Asim Abbasi’s web series “Barzakh,” where he plays the character Shahryar, addressing themes of mental health.

Despite his popularity, “Barzakh” has attracted heavy criticism for its portrayal of sensitive subjects, including homosexuality. This has led to a significant backlash on social media, with some fans expressing their disappointment..