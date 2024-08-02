Federal govt to provide financial assistance for families of missing persons

The government of Pakistan has decided to provide substantial financial assistance and rehabilitation grants to the families of missing persons, offering Rs5 million per individual. This decision, expected to be formally announced in an upcoming cabinet meeting, aims to support families whose loved ones have been missing for more than five years.

Government sources clarified that this financial assistance is not compensation but a rehabilitation grant. “Bereavement assistance is not compensation but a rehabilitation grant,” emphasized the sources, highlighting the efforts being made to resolve the issue of missing persons. They noted that 78% of missing persons cases have been solved in recent years, with ongoing efforts to address the remaining 22%.

The sources also stressed that while the state is not responsible for the disappearances, it shares the suffering of the affected families. This decision represents a sincere and commendable step by the state and its institutions, despite all the allegations.

The sanctity and protection of every citizen’s life is paramount in Pakistan, and the state is committed to ensuring this. The issue of missing persons was discussed in a recent cabinet meeting, where it was noted that many cases were resolved by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CIED).

To demonstrate this commitment, the government has launched the ‘National Consensus & Legal Resolution (NCLR) of Missing Persons’ initiative. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the package is intended as support, not compensation. “If the missing person returns, there will be no amount to claim,” he explained. The minister reiterated that the cabinet had approved a Rs5 million support package for each affected family and acknowledged the human problems linked to this issue.

Tarar also revealed that the cabinet had approved crucial recommendations from various committees. Reports from two committees related to missing persons were presented, and the government had engaged with the families of missing persons to listen to their concerns and suggestions.

The minister highlighted the efforts of the special committee set up by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, which has been actively addressing the issue. The Missing Persons Commission, operational for 13 years, has successfully resolved 78% of cases in recent years, with ongoing efforts to resolve the remaining 22%.

“All state institutions are taking strict measures in this regard,” said the sources, affirming the government’s dedication to comprehensively addressing the problem of missing persons. Minister Tarar underscored that the issue of missing persons has been a longstanding concern and that the government is committed to dealing with it thoroughly.