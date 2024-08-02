Anti-rape crisis cell launched in Islamabad under Tahaffuz Project

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) has been established at the Federal Government Services Hospital, also known as the Polyclinic, in Islamabad.

This initiative is part of the Tahaffuz project, which aims to combat sexual violence against women and empower survivors in their pursuit of justice and healing.

The ARCC facility benefits from technical support provided by UN Women and funding from the U.S. Embassy’s Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL). These centers will act as essential resource hubs, offering survivors a range of services including medical and psychological support, legal aid, and counseling. The ARCC will operate 24/7 with robust security measures in place.

Pakistan’s first ARCC was launched in August 2023 at the Karachi Police Surgeon’s Office, supported by the U.S. INL and technical assistance from UN Women. Another ARCC was subsequently established at Nishtar Hospital in Multan in November 2023.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson of the Special Committee on Anti-Rape, highlighted that the Islamabad ARCC facility underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

“As we inaugurate Islamabad’s Anti-Rape Crisis Cell, we mark a crucial milestone in our unwavering pursuit of justice and safety for all citizens. The creation of this Crisis Cell reflects the government’s dedication and the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in our ongoing fight against sexual violence,” she said.