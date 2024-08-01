IPP issues non-political, overbilling being addressed: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Atta Tarar emphasized that the issues surrounding Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are not politically motivated and assured that ongoing discussions and reforms are addressing concerns over over-billing.

In a press conference on Thursday with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Mustafa Kamal, Tarar confirmed that MQM Pakistan representatives, including Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mustafa Kamal, recently met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss IPP-related matters. He expressed gratitude to MQM for highlighting this critical issue.

Tarar praised MQM for its supportive role in the government’s reform agenda, noting past achievements such as ending 18-hour load shedding and installing cost-effective power plants. He stressed the Prime Minister’s commitment to economic reforms, including the privatization of distribution companies (DISCOs) and the amendment of the State-Owned Enterprises Act to remove political interference.

The Minister reported that electricity consumers using 200 units are receiving a subsidy of 50 billion rupees over three months to mitigate summer electricity bills. Efforts to address over-billing and electricity theft with provincial governments are also underway.

Tarar asserted that while IPP issues are being addressed, attempts to politicize the matter will not succeed, emphasizing that all government allies share the common goal of making electricity more affordable.