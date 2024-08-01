IHC seeks plan to ban protests in D-chowk and Red Zone

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad and the Ministry of Interior regarding a petition seeking a ban on protests in D-Chowk and the Red Zone.

The court, presided over by Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, has requested a comprehensive plan to address the issue.

The petition was brought forward by the Federal Welfare Association, represented by lawyer Chaudhry Waseem Bahadur. The petitioner’s counsel argued that protests in D-Chowk disrupt business activities, leading to closures. The plea sought a prohibition on such gatherings to prevent further disruptions.

In response, the Advocate General Islamabad acknowledged that not all businesses are affected, noting that only certain areas experience closures during protests. Chief Justice Aamir Farooq questioned the measures in place, asking whether D-Chowk falls within the Red Zone. The Advocate General explained that the Red Zone begins at D-Chowk and that Section 144 is enforced in Islamabad to manage such situations.

DC Islamabad informed the court that when protests occur near the Press Club, side roads are closed. However, he emphasized that protests in the Red Zone are prohibited, a statement met with scrutiny by the Chief Justice. He remarked that while citizens have the right to protest, access to the Red Zone should be restricted, citing similar practices in other cities like Lahore, where protests are confined to designated areas like Mall Road.

The court expressed concern over the lack of enforcement, as people often gather in D-Chowk without permission. The Chief Justice questioned the DC on why such protests are not prevented if the area is classified as a Red Zone. The DC clarified that D-Chowk, also known as Parliament Chowk, is a sensitive area, distinguishing it from other protest sites like Expressway Chowk.

The Advocate General proposed designating specific sector areas as Red Zones to control protests more effectively. The Chief Justice directed DC Islamabad to clarify which locations are permissible for protests and which are not.

The hearing was adjourned, with the court scheduling further proceedings for next week.