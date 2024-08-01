Pakistan, Ethiopia to expand bilateral trade, economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Ethiopia have expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations to enhance trade and financial collaborations.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula in Islamabad.

The Finance Minister extended a warm welcome to the Ambassador and provided an overview of the economic reforms currently underway in Pakistan. He noted that these reforms are part of a broader home-grown agenda aimed at achieving economic stability.

The Minister highlighted recent positive developments, including improvements in foreign exchange reserves, state-owned enterprise (SOE) reforms, and advancements in the power sector. He mentioned that international rating agencies have started acknowledging the economic stability resulting from the government’s economic decisions. The Minister added that the country’s economic outlook has improved, as confirmed by recent Fitch reports, and the government now aims to achieve economic sustainability.

The Ethiopian Ambassador praised Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability and shared insights on Ethiopia’s similar approach to home-grown economic reforms. He detailed Ethiopia’s initiatives inspired by Pakistan’s experience, particularly in stabilizing its currency and fostering economic resilience.

The Ambassador also proposed exploring educational cooperation, specifically promoting student exchange and scholarship programs. This initiative aims to provide Ethiopian students with opportunities to study in Pakistan, fostering educational and cultural ties between the two nations.

The Finance Minister agreed on the importance of fostering deeper ties between the two nations and welcomed the proposed collaborations.