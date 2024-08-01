NATIONAL

UAE has placed an indefinite ban on visas for young Pakistanis travelling alone, here’s why

By News Desk

Secretary Dr. Arshad briefed the Senate Standing Committee for Overseas Pakistanis, outlining various concerns raised by Gulf States regarding Pakistani expatriates.

Dr. Arshad highlighted that a private news outlet from the UAE reported that 50% of crimes in the country involve Pakistanis. Similar concerns have been echoed by other Gulf nations. Additionally, the UAE noted that their Pakistani expatriate population exceeds 1.6 to 1.8 million people.

Reports further indicate that 96% of Pakistanis traveling abroad prefer destinations in the Middle East, with annual numbers ranging from 600,000 to 800,000. Additionally, a significant number of Pakistanis travel to Iran and Saudi Arabia for Ziarat, often ending up as beggars.

Previous article
CPEC more significant than Marshall Plan: Expert
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Morning show host Fiza Ali participates in stunt on live television...

Morning show host Fiza Ali amazed her audience with a daring stunt on her live morning show. She was joined by the internationally acclaimed...

Ready to lift Twitter ban if government allows: PTA

Which royal tradition does Prince William plans to change despite King Charles’ will? Find out

Will restore X whenever govt tells us to: PTA chairman

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.