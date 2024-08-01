UAE has placed an indefinite ban on visas for young Pakistanis travelling alone, here’s why

Secretary Dr. Arshad briefed the Senate Standing Committee for Overseas Pakistanis, outlining various concerns raised by Gulf States regarding Pakistani expatriates.

Dr. Arshad highlighted that a private news outlet from the UAE reported that 50% of crimes in the country involve Pakistanis. Similar concerns have been echoed by other Gulf nations. Additionally, the UAE noted that their Pakistani expatriate population exceeds 1.6 to 1.8 million people.

Reports further indicate that 96% of Pakistanis traveling abroad prefer destinations in the Middle East, with annual numbers ranging from 600,000 to 800,000. Additionally, a significant number of Pakistanis travel to Iran and Saudi Arabia for Ziarat, often ending up as beggars.