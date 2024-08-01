Entertainment

Buckingham Palace makes major announcement about King Charles

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 23: King Charles III carries out official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles’ office has made a major announcement amid speculations about the monarch’s health.

Buckingham Palace has given new update on King Charles’ health to quash ongoing rumours about the cancer-stricken monarch.

The royal family’s social media accounts shared new photos of the King, showing him celebrating the big milestone.

Th Palace released a statement along with the King’s pictures from the visit: “The King has joined celebrations for the Flow Country’s newly awarded @unesco World Heritage Site status!.

The message continued: “As the world’s first peatland World Heritage Site, @theflowcountry is an important defence against climate change.”

It added: “His Majesty, as Patron of @rspb, also met with the local community to hear about the significance of the Flow Country’s contributions to biodiversity and the economy in the north of Scotland.”The post comes amid reports that Prince William and Harry’s father’s health may  deteriorate as he ‘s taking stress about the Sussexes. However, the King looks fit and healthier as he met with the people during the trip.

King Charles visited Forsinard on Wednesday. The Flow Country of Caithness and Sutherland covers almost 2,000 sq km (469,500 acres) of one of the most intact and extensive blanket bog systems in the world. After an almost 40-year campaign, it was awarded Unesco World Heritage site status earlier this month.

Prince William, Kate Middleton all set to make a great announcement
Iffat Omar defends Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, as private video gets leaked
