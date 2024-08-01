Buckingham Palace makes major announcement about King Charles

King Charles’ office has made a major announcement amid speculations about the monarch’s health.
Buckingham Palace has given new update on King Charles’ health to quash ongoing rumours about the cancer-stricken monarch.
The royal family’s social media accounts shared new photos of the King, showing him celebrating the big milestone.
Th Palace released a statement along with the King’s pictures from the visit: “The King has joined celebrations for the Flow Country’s newly awarded @unesco World Heritage Site status!.
The message continued: “As the world’s first peatland World Heritage Site, @theflowcountry is an important defence against climate change.”
King Charles visited Forsinard on Wednesday. The Flow Country of Caithness and Sutherland covers almost 2,000 sq km (469,500 acres) of one of the most intact and extensive blanket bog systems in the world. After an almost 40-year campaign, it was awarded Unesco World Heritage site status earlier this month.