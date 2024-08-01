Buckingham Palace makes major announcement about King Charles

King Charles’ office has made a major announcement amid speculations about the monarch’s health.

Buckingham Palace has given new update on King Charles’ health to quash ongoing rumours about the cancer-stricken monarch.

The royal family’s social media accounts shared new photos of the King, showing him celebrating the big milestone.

Th Palace released a statement along with the King’s pictures from the visit: “The King has joined celebrations for the Flow Country’s newly awarded @unesco World Heritage Site status!.

The message continued: “As the world’s first peatland World Heritage Site, @theflowcountry is an important defence against climate change.”