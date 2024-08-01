Entertainment

Iffat Omar defends Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, as private video gets leaked

By News Desk

Actress Iffat Omar has come to the defense of controversial playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar following the recent viral scandal involving leaked private videos.

The incident, which saw Qamar becoming a victim of alleged extortion and blackmail, sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many criticizing the playwright. However, Iffat Umar took a different stance.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Umar addressed the matter without directly naming Qamar, stating, “The people you have constantly criticized and disrespected are the only ones standing up for you now.”

The actress went on to emphasize the issue of privacy, asserting, “I have nothing against two consenting adults engaging in private acts. Their bodies, their choice.”

tweet 1818425033406267543

Known for her feminist views, Iffat Umar has been a vocal critic of Qamar’s past misogynistic remarks. However, in this case, she drew a line between personal opinions and the right to privacy.

“I have never resorted to personal attacks against him,” Umar clarified in an earlier interview. “He crossed a line when he publicly insulted a woman, something I strongly condemn. But this current situation is a matter of privacy.”

