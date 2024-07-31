PMDC MDCAT registration now open; here is a complete guide on how to apply

The registration process for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 is currently in progress, with aspiring medical students preparing for the crucial entry test to secure admission to medical colleges. It is important to complete the registration process within the specified timelines to avoid any inconvenience.

A private news outlet has provided a comprehensive guide for registering for MDCAT 2024. Following these steps carefully could be your gateway to admission to the finest medical and dental colleges across the country. Make sure to adhere to all the instructions to ensure a smooth registration process.

Here’s how to apply:

Visit PMDC official website and go to ‘Exams Online’ section

Click here for MDCAT link, and sign in with an existing account or sign up for a new one.

Click Sign Up and complete the form with accurate academic and personal details.

Complete both parts of the registration form, including uploading a photo.

Fill required boxes with your educational information and choose your preferred exam center.

Continue to Payment, after checking all details

The registration fee is Rs6,000 which needs to be paid via bank transfer, or by card.

The exam:

PMDC is yet to announce the syllabus for the MDCAT 2024. The test, however, assesses students’ knowledge in subjects such as Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English and logical reasoning.

It typically covers topics related to the pre-medical curriculum studied at the intermediate level in Pakistan.

The MDCAT test carries total 200 MCQs and students are given 3.5 hours to solve the test. Minimum pass marks for Medical College Admission is 65 percent while it is 55% for dental college admission.

Important links: