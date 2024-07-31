Xi Jinping stresses modernizing China’s border, coastal, air defense

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for modernizing the country’s border, coastal and air defense to make it strong and solid as he chaired a leadership group study session prior to the country’s Army Day, which falls on August 1.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks at the study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Tuesday.

Xi extended Army Day greetings to all service personnel, and to the members of the militia and reserve forces, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC.

Huang Jizhong from the CMC’s Joint Staff Department elaborated on issues concerning the building of modern border, coastal and air defense systems, and put forward suggestions. Members of the Political Bureau then engaged in discussion.

After hearing the briefing and discussion, Xi made an important speech. He said that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has spearheaded a raft of major institutional reforms and led a series of key border, air and sea defense actions.

These efforts have vigorously safeguarded China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, as well as upheld the strategic initiative of national security and development, Xi said.

However, he noted that China’s border, coastal and air defense is faced with new opportunities and new challenges, and stressed the need to strengthen overall planning to enhance the border defense capability.

Xi called for intensified efforts to boost infrastructure connectivity and joint development to forge a border, coastal and air defense that is conducive to both national security and economic and social development.

Xi also said greater emphasis must be placed on integrating science and technology into national defense efforts, and urged more efforts to enhance friendly and practical cooperation with neighboring countries to foster a conducive environment for China’s defense development.

The Chinese leader also underlined the importance of improving air traffic management, boosting the sound growth of the low-altitude economy, and optimizing the civil air defense model.