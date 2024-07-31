China urges Japan to stop meddling in its internal affairs

BEIJING: China summoned a senior Japanese diplomat on Tuesday to lodge “solemn representations” regarding Tokyo’s recent negative and misleading statements about China, urging it to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.

Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Department of Asian Affairs of Chinese Foreign Ministry, expressed “serious concern and strong dissatisfaction” to Yokochi Akira, chief minister of the Embassy of Japan in China, about the Japanese government’s recent comments on China at the Japan-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministerial (2+2) meeting, the Japan-U.S. ministerial meeting on extended deterrence and the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, as well as other meetings.

Liu condemned Japan’s disparaging attacks on China, highlighting their inconsistency with the proclaimed strategic reciprocal relationship between the two nations. He urged Japan to adopt a more objective and rational understanding of China, cease interference in China’s internal affairs, and stop collaborating with certain countries to form exclusive cliques and provoke confrontation. Liu called on Japan to work with China to uphold the political foundation of their bilateral relations and to genuinely implement the strategic reciprocal relationship.

In response, Yokochi reaffirmed Japan’s adherence to the 1972 Japan-China Joint Statement on the Taiwan issue and expressed Japan’s desire to further advance the strategic reciprocal relationship between the two countries.

China warns U.S. diplomat Gregory May against meddling in Hong Kong affairs

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s office in Hong Kong expressed strong dissatisfaction and condemnation against recent remarks by U.S. diplomat Gregory May on Hong Kong-related issues during an interview, in which he alleged that rights and freedom are “eroded.”

After the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, Hong Kong society has returned to stability, and citizens’ lawful rights are effectively safeguarded, said a spokesperson of the Commissioner’s Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday.

“There is no absolute freedom in the world. Freedom has never been without boundaries, constraints, or limits,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also asked May, as a representative of the U.S. government in Hong Kong, to adhere to the basic professional ethics and conduct guidelines of consular officials, hoping he could do more to promote cooperation between Hong Kong and the U.S., rather than concocting lies and attacking Hong Kong.