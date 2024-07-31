ISPR reorganization: Two Major Generals to take charge under DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif

Major reorganization has been carried out in the Pakistan Army’s Public Relations wing (ISPR), as per a news reports.

The ISPR will now be permanently headed by an officer of the rank of Lieutenant General, with two Major Generals serving under him.

Sources say that the reorganization has been carried out due to the expansion of ISPR.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will continue to lead ISPR, and two Major Generals will be appointed under his command.

As per sources, the expansion in ISPR is in response to the complex and challenging information environment, aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the institution.

This will be the first time that ISPR will be permanently headed by an officer of the rank of Lieutenant General instead of Major General, and for the first time, two Major Generals will be appointed in ISPR.

Sources added that due to the challenges faced in the information domain, the situation has become significantly different from the past. Many new dimensions will be worked on to tackle these challenges, for which new positions have been created in the institution.

According to sources, the appointments to the rank of Major General will be completed in the next few days.