PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend inauguration of Iranian president

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Tehran on Tuesday to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s President-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian.

During a weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch highlighted that the visit underscores the mutual commitment of both countries to enhance leadership engagement and bilateral relations.

Addressing queries regarding recent remarks by US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu at a congressional panel, the spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s position against zero-sum relationships. She underscored the importance of Pakistan’s relations with both the US and China.

Regarding Pakistan’s strategic partnership with China, she emphasized its status as an all-weather cooperation. Pakistan aims to further fortify this significant relationship.

Highlighting Pakistan’s stance on its ties with the US, the spokesperson emphasized constructive engagement and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining and enhancing these relations.

Responding to a query, the spokesperson informed that Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies apprehended Al-Qaeda operative Amin ul Haq in March this year while he was illegally crossing into Pakistan from Afghanistan. This information has been communicated to the United Nations.

The spokesperson urged the international community to take serious note of human rights violations by India in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the need to end the suppression faced by the Kashmiri people.

In another development, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi will lead Pakistan’s delegation at the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Lao People’s Democratic Republic, scheduled for Saturday.

Staff Report
Staff Report

