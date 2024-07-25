PM Shehbaz unveils action plan to boost youth employment across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed to develop a coordinated action plan to provide equal employment opportunities to the youth.

Chairing a meeting regarding the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme in Islamabad, he said providing employment to the youth is the government’s foremost priority.

The Prime Minister asked the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission to focus on employment oriented training programs He said skill training should be started in the priority sectors after conducting a detailed survey of the job market.

The Prime Minister said youth are the asset of Pakistan whose welfare is linked to the country’s development.

Highlighting the immense talent and potential of Pakistani youth, he said if resources are provided to them, they can change the destiny of the country.

The meeting was informed that preparation of National Youth Employment Policy 2024 is in final stages. The policy will focus on providing decent job opportunities to the youth and increasing the ratio of women in workforce.

It was informed that under PM’s laptop scheme, six hundred thousand laptops have been provided to the youth. One hundred thousand more laptops will be distributed this year on the basis of merit.

The meeting was informed that sixty four percent of those who got training under the Youth Skills Development Program got decent employment in the last three years.

The Prime Minister was informed that one hundred startups funded under PM National Innovation Award will be placed in designated incubation centers across the country. Ten international standard sports academies and a biomechanical laboratory under PM Youth Sports League will start functioning this year.

Under the Prime Minister Green Youth Program, two hundred and sixty eight universities across the country will be targeted for training youth on climate change prevention and eco-innovation.

The meeting was further informed that PM Digital Hub, a one window operation dashboard, is also being prepared.