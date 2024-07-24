Political parties face scrutiny over election expense disclosures

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission on Wednesday reserved its decision on the issue of several political parties failing to submit their election expense details.

The matter was reviewed by a four-member bench led by Member Nisar Durrani.

Parties such as ANP, Move on Pakistan, People’s Muslim League Pakistan, Pakistan Awami Raj, Awami Jamhoori Party Pakistan, Haq Du Tehreek Balochistan, and Pakistan People’s League have yet to provide the required financial disclosures for their election campaigns.

Election Commission officials reported that ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain Shah was contacted multiple times without success. The People’s Muslim League argued that they did not incur expenses as they did not participate in the elections, while Haq Du Tehreek Balochistan claimed to have sent their details on June 28, although the Election Commission did not receive them.

With 149 parties participating in the elections, the Commission issued election symbols and noted that seven parties still have not submitted their expense reports. The Commission pointed out that despite claims from some parties of not running a campaign, they had accepted election symbols and thus are required to report their expenses.

The Election Commission has issued a final show-cause notice to these parties, with a potential penalty of having their election symbols withdrawn. The Commission previously discussed this issue following the 2018 elections, where similar actions were considered necessary for compliance.

The Commission has yet to make a final ruling on the matter, which remains under deliberation.