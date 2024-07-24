All commerce colleges in Punjab to be abolished

The Punjab government has announced the abolition of all government commerce colleges across the province, with plans to convert these institutions into information technology (IT) colleges.

The Punjab Department of Higher Education has initiated work on this project, which is supposedly aimed at revitalizing the province’s educational landscape and addressing the evolving needs of the job market.

The decision will be implemented on all 85 government commerce colleges in Punjab, which will now be restructured and upgraded to IT colleges.

Sources say that this change comes in response to a noticeable decline in student enrolment and interest in commerce programs. According to sources within the Higher Education Department, the number of students in each commerce college has fallen to fewer than a hundred.

The sources further say that the government currently invests up to Rs300,000 per commerce student, a significant expenditure that has spurred the need for more efficient use of educational resources. By transitioning these colleges to IT institutes, the government aims to reduce costs and better align educational offerings with current global job market trends.

As part of the transformation, experts will be recruited and new facilities introduced in the IT colleges. These include “co-working” offices designed to support young IT entrepreneurs and e-libraries to enhance research and learning. The initiative is expected to foster a robust environment for technological innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

The sources said that the project’s implementation is set to begin within the next 10 days, with a focus on completing the conversion promptly.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat highlighted the importance of this shift as a means to position Punjab competitively in the global IT industry.

“This decision to convert our commerce colleges into IT institutes is driven by the need to stay competitive in the rapidly advancing IT sector,” said Hayat. “We are committed to providing our students with the skills and resources necessary to excel in the technology-driven world.”

The Punjab government’s ambitious reform reflects a broader trend towards integrating technology and innovation into educational frameworks to better prepare students for future career opportunities.