Karachi police under fire from SHC for ineptness, corruption

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has sharply criticized Karachi police for their failure to conduct effective investigations and make arrests, alleging that officers are more focused on extortion than fulfilling their duties.

During a recent hearing, Justice Amjad Ali Sohto expressed frustration over the police’s mishandling of cases and inadequate follow-up on registered complaints. He emphasized that merely registering cases is insufficient without timely recovery of stolen property and proper identification of accused individuals.

Additional IG Karachi, Javed Alam Odhu, who appeared in court, acknowledged his recent appointment and pledged to intensify efforts to apprehend fugitives. Despite his assurances, Justice Sohto lambasted the police for their ongoing failures, noting that criminal activity and police inefficiency have increased despite bans and directives.

Justice Sohto condemned the practice of labeling suspects as absconders instead of actively pursuing their arrest, questioning whether justice is truly being served or if innocent individuals are being unjustly detained.

The court adjourned the hearing with a directive for the Karachi Police Chief to bolster police performance, ensure arrests, and improve investigative procedures.