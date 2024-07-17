“I may have to cut off my electricity”: Osman Peerzada joins public outcry over soaring bills

Senior actor and director Osman Peerzada joined the public outcry, expressing his deep concern over the escalating situation. In a recent interview, when asked about the electricity bills, Peerzada exclaimed, “Toba Toba, these bills are terrifying. I don’t know what the future holds. Maybe I won’t be able to pay them.” He even lamented, “It’s possible that I might have to cut off my electricity.”

The ongoing inflation and rising electricity bills have significantly impacted the general public, including the artistic community. Last week, presidential award-winning actor Rashid Mahmood shared his despair over his electricity bill, which exceeded Rs45,000, exacerbating his existing health issues, including four heart attacks and a stroke. Disheartened, he expressed his despair to the extent of praying for death.

Peerzada also reflected on the plight of those less financially stable, saying, “I often think about people who are financially weak or not strong enough to manage. How will they survive in this extreme heat without electricity?” He noted that while many are turning to solar panels, the changing technology and imposed taxes are leaving people in a state of panic.

Peerzada described his own situation, stating, “My electricity bill is so outrageous that I am unsure what to do. We have an air conditioner at home, and my wife, son, and daughter all sleep in one room.”

Renowned film star Nisho Begum is also enraged by her Rs100,000 electricity bill, highlighting the widespread frustration and concern among Pakistani citizens over the rising electricity costs.