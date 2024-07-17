Kate Middleton, Prince William find ‘much needed distraction’ amid ‘harsh reality’ of cancer battle

The Prince and Princess of Wales are turning to their favorite pastime to give their family a “much-needed distraction.”

On July 14, Kate Middleton made a triumphant return to Wimbledon while continuing her battle with cancer. Accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, Kate attended the Men’s Final Match, joined by her sister, Pippa Middleton.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince George attended the UEFA European Championship final between England and Spain in Germany. The 42-year-old heir to the British throne was seen sharing a tight hug with his 10-year-old son during the game.

“Now, more than ever, sports provide a much-needed distraction from the pressures of royal life – and from the harsh reality of the health challenges being faced by Kate and King Charles III,” Chris Andersen, author of “The King,” told a private news outlet.

“The Wales family prioritizes their well-being above anything,” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told a private news outlet. “They spend as much time as possible outdoors. Enjoying sports and games plays a huge part in their joyful family life.”

In March, Kate revealed in a video message that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. This announcement followed relentless social media speculation since January, when she was hospitalized for unspecified abdominal surgery.

Kate requested “time, space, and privacy” during her treatment for an unspecified type of cancer discovered after what she described as “major” surgery.

On June 15, the Princess of Wales was met by roaring crowds at Trooping the Colour in London, marking her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis.

King Charles, 75, has kept busy with public duties after taking a break following his own cancer diagnosis in early February.

Andersen noted that sports have always been a unifying force for the royal family, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have relied on it for their children during the ongoing health saga.

“To say sports play a huge part in the lives of the royals is a massive understatement,” Andersen explained. “It’s in their blood. What sport don’t they participate in? Maybe cage fighting – although I wouldn’t put that past Prince Harry – but that’s about it.”

“We all know about the Windsor men’s love of polo, skiing, sailing, riding, fishing, and hunting,” Andersen shared. “Add to that swimming, which William picked up from his mother, Princess Diana… William is also a huge cricket and rugby fan.”

“Kate has always been described as ‘sporty,’” Andersen continued. “It’s one of the main things that attracted William to her. It also made her an easy fit for the hyper-athletic royal family. Kate may be the sportiest royal of all. In high school, she was a star player in hockey and tennis. She’s also an accomplished skier, runner, and sailor… Kate has always seemed game for anything. What sets her apart from the rest of the royal pack is that she always does it with a smile… With sports, as with everything else, it seems as if she never makes a wrong step.”

“The side effects of chemo are bound to make that level of participation more daunting for Kate, but she’s not about to let that spoil the children’s summer,” said Andersen. “Kate doesn’t want them to worry about her – she’s always believed it’s her job to worry about them – and that means keeping George, Charlotte, and Louis busy with activities like horseback riding, swimming, and having sleepovers with cousins and schoolmates during their vacation break.”

“Kate is a total trooper … and so this summer at [her country home] Anmer Hall will be as close to business as usual as she and Prince William can make it,” Andersen added.