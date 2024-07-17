NATIONAL

Kate Middleton’s hidden Wimbledon message emerges as Harry and Meghan end 64-year tradition

By News Desk

The poignant significance behind the Princess of Wales’ Wimbledon outfit has come to light following her moving public return. Kate, 42, donned a purple dress adorned with purple ribbons, the latter symbolizing hope for those battling cancer.

This appearance at Wimbledon marked her second public engagement of the year as she continues her treatment. Royal aides told a private news outlet that she plans to “pick up where she left off” with her duties once she is well enough.

In other royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken a 64-year royal tradition by giving their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, new surnames. The updated version of their website now lists the children’s surname as Sussex, instead of Mountbatten-Windsor.

“It reflects the fact the family now has the same surname for the first time since the King’s coronation,” a source told a private news outlet, signaling the end of the tradition introduced by Queen Elizabeth, where her and Prince Philip’s male line descendants took the name Mountbatten-Windsor.

Previous article
“I may have to cut off my electricity”: Osman Peerzada joins public outcry over soaring bills
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.