Kate Middleton’s hidden Wimbledon message emerges as Harry and Meghan end 64-year tradition

The poignant significance behind the Princess of Wales’ Wimbledon outfit has come to light following her moving public return. Kate, 42, donned a purple dress adorned with purple ribbons, the latter symbolizing hope for those battling cancer.

This appearance at Wimbledon marked her second public engagement of the year as she continues her treatment. Royal aides told a private news outlet that she plans to “pick up where she left off” with her duties once she is well enough.

In other royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken a 64-year royal tradition by giving their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, new surnames. The updated version of their website now lists the children’s surname as Sussex, instead of Mountbatten-Windsor.

“It reflects the fact the family now has the same surname for the first time since the King’s coronation,” a source told a private news outlet, signaling the end of the tradition introduced by Queen Elizabeth, where her and Prince Philip’s male line descendants took the name Mountbatten-Windsor.