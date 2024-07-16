Who is JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate for 2024 Presidential election

Former US president Donald Trump has chosen Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice presidential candidate for the 2024 election. Trump announced the selection on Truth Social on Monday, highlighting Vance as a strong supporter who was once a critic.

Vance’s Past Criticisms of Trump

Vance has had a complicated history with Trump. In the 2016 election, he admitted he did not vote for Trump and once referred to him as “cynical” and potentially “the American Hitler,” according to a private news outlet. In October 2016, Vance called Trump “reprehensible” on Twitter, expressing concerns about his anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric. Vance also seemed to believe sexual harassment allegations against Trump, questioning Trump’s honesty in a 2016 interview.

However, by 2021, Vance had reversed his stance, expressing regret for his past remarks about Trump. This shift earned him Trump’s endorsement for his 2022 Senate campaign. Trump acknowledged Vance’s earlier criticisms but emphasized that Vance now fully supports him.

Vance’s Memoir: “Hillbilly Elegy”

“Hillbilly Elegy” is Vance’s memoir that gained attention during Trump’s political rise. The book explores the struggles of low-income, white, working-class Americans, based on Vance’s own experiences growing up in poverty. Vance describes the challenges faced by his family in the Appalachian Mountains and the Rust Belt, including battles with addiction and domestic strife. The book was adapted into a Netflix film in 2020.

Criticism from Opponents

Following Trump’s announcement of Vance as his running mate, Biden-Harris 2024 Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon criticized Vance’s previous support for a national abortion ban, his opposition to the Affordable Care Act, and his stance on the 2020 election results. Vance has also faced criticism for his views on same-sex marriage, immigration, and divorce.

In 2022, the Ohio Democratic Party labeled Vance “too dangerous to be in the U.S. Senate,” partly due to his controversial remarks on abortion and marriage. Vance suggested that people in abusive marriages should stay together for their children, a statement that drew significant backlash. Although Vance has recently supported access to the abortion drug mifepristone, his earlier comments continue to spark controversy.

Vance has also opposed federal legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriages, calling such measures “bizarre and distracting,” and stated he would not have certified the 2020 election results if he were in then-vice president Mike Pence’s position.

Background and Future Implications

Vance has acknowledged that he is one of Trump’s top picks for the vice presidential slot, expressing that he would be “a little disappointed” if not chosen. Alongside Vance, Trump was reportedly considering Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and Sen. Marco Rubio.

Trump has emphasized his desire for a vice president with experience and a calm demeanor. He mentioned waiting to see the public’s reaction to Biden’s debate performance before making a final announcement.

If Trump and Vance secure the White House, Vance’s Senate seat could potentially become a target for Democrats in the next election.