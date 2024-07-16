Two soldiers, five civilians martyred in DI Khan terrorist attack

Seven people, including two security personnel and five civilians, were martyred in a terrorist attack on the Rural Health Center (RHC) in the Kirri Shamozai area of Dera Ismail Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the civilian casualties included RHC staff members, two lady health workers, a watchman, and two minors.

“On the night between July 15 and 16, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on the Rural Health Center (RHC) in Kirri Shamozai, Dera Ismail Khan District, and opened indiscriminate fire on RHC staff,” the ISPR stated after the incident.

Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized for a clearance operation. During the ensuing exchange of fire, troops effectively engaged the terrorists, resulting in the deaths of three attackers.

The security personnel who were martyred during the intense firefight were identified as Naib Subedar Muhammad Farooq, 44, and Sepoy Muhammad Javed Iqbal, 23.

The military’s media wing also mentioned that a sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

“The perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act targeting innocent civilians, especially women and children, will be brought to justice,” the statement added.

Multiple attacks

This attack follows another terrorist incident within 24 hours, where eight soldiers were martyred while thwarting a terrorist infiltration into Bannu Cantonment on the morning of July 15.

According to the ISPR, all ten terrorists attempting to breach the cantonment were killed after ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall when their initial attack failed. The resulting suicide blast led to the collapse of a portion of the wall and damaged nearby infrastructure, resulting in the martyrdom of eight brave soldiers.