NATIONAL

Sanam Javed relocated to KP House in Islamabad

By Web Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed has been moved to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad following orders from KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

“Chief Minister Gandapur has been in contact with Javed’s father and husband,” stated Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi, the Focal Person to the CM on Digital Media. He added that Javed and her family would remain at KP House in the federal capital for the time being.

Also read: Sanam Javed granted bail by IHC; police barred from arresting her in any case

These comments came a day after Javed received significant legal relief. On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered her release and directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to refrain from arresting her further.

It’s noteworthy that Sanam Javed was re-arrested on May 9, just days after securing bail in other cases. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained her from a prison in Gujranwala following the registration of a new case by its Cyber Crime Cell.

The FIA Cyber Crime Cell accused the PTI activist of posting provocative comments on May 9, urging people to “attack” the Jinnah House.

Previous article
Who is JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate for 2024 Presidential election
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two Pakistanis among four killed in shooting near Oman mosque

Four Pakistanis were fatally shot near a mosque in Muscat, the capital of Oman, according to an announcement by the Omani police on Tuesday....

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi in hot water as PCB vows to take strict action

Justice Mushir Alam declines SC offer to take ad-hoc judge role

Shabana Mahmood takes oath as UK’s first Muslim woman Lord Chancellor

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.