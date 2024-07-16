Sanam Javed relocated to KP House in Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed has been moved to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad following orders from KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

“Chief Minister Gandapur has been in contact with Javed’s father and husband,” stated Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi, the Focal Person to the CM on Digital Media. He added that Javed and her family would remain at KP House in the federal capital for the time being.

These comments came a day after Javed received significant legal relief. On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered her release and directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to refrain from arresting her further.

It’s noteworthy that Sanam Javed was re-arrested on May 9, just days after securing bail in other cases. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained her from a prison in Gujranwala following the registration of a new case by its Cyber Crime Cell.

The FIA Cyber Crime Cell accused the PTI activist of posting provocative comments on May 9, urging people to “attack” the Jinnah House.