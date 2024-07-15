Following rearrest, PTI activist Sanam Javed handed over to Balochistan Police

The Islamabad Police have handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed to the Balochistan Police, where she is wanted in connection with a 2023 case, according to sources.

Sanam Javed will be produced in court shortly for a transit remand and subsequently transferred to Balochistan.

The arrest of Sanam Javed was facilitated by Islamabad Police, who assisted the Balochistan Police upon their request for help from the federal authorities.

Sanam Javed is wanted by Balochistan Police in a 2023 case. The case has been registered at Quetta’s Bijli Road Police Station under 15 sections, including terrorism.

Following her arrest, Sanam Javed’s father, Javed Iqbal Khan, filed an application in the Islamabad High Court challenging the legality of her detention. The petition names the federal government, FIA, Islamabad police chief, and others as parties, requesting several actions from the court.

The petition requests the court to order Sanam Javed’s immediate production in court and release from what is claimed to be illegal detention. It also seeks details of all cases registered against her and calls for a halt to the proceedings on these cases. Additionally, the petition argues for declaring the process of her detention or abduction illegal.

Sanam Javed’s legal team argues that her detention is unjust and calls for transparency and adherence to legal procedures in handling her case. The Islamabad High Court is expected to review the petition and provide further direction on the matter.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court dismissed a case against Sanam Javed made over tweets on social media platform X. Duty Magistrate Malik Imran pronounced the reserved verdict on her remand.

The court accepted the request of Sanam Javed’s lawyers to be excluded from the case.

In a surprising turn of events, the PTI activist was arrested once again on Sunday, just hours after being acquitted by the Islamabad court of charges brought by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). She had been released from custody on Sunday following the court’s decision in her favor. However, her freedom was short-lived as she was apprehended moments after arriving at the office of her lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq.

Confirming the re-arrest on social media, Ashfaq stated that Islamabad Police had taken Ms. Javed into custody. He emphasized the importance of cooperating with law enforcement and said they had handed her over without resistance.