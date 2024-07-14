PTI demands hearing from Supreme Court for recovery of detained members

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have called for a hearing from the Supreme Court to seek the recovery of their detained members, stating that their National Assembly members and other leaders have been unlawfully detained.

Addressing a press conference alongside other party leaders in Islamabad on Sunday, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan emphasised PTI’s resilience as one of the strongest political parties.

They expressed respect for decisions of the Supreme Court and the independent judiciary, noting that they have been directed to collect sworn statements from departing 41 members, who will then become PTI members.

“We have already collected sworn statements from 25 individuals,” Barrister Gohar stated. “Following the Supreme Court’s directives, our National Assembly member Aamir Sultan has been detained. Our colleagues Rizwan and National Assembly member Fiaz Chaudhry’s brother have also been detained, with violence inflicted on their 16-year-old son witnessed by his mother,” he added.

Khan further highlighted, “The Supreme Court has mandated that no one should be detained illegally. We request the Supreme Court to hear our petition and release those who were detained.”

He criticised the re-arrest of Sanam Javed immediately after her release after 14 months of imprisonment, condemning the repeated arrests of individuals post-release.

The PTI leaders voiced strong objections to these actions and urged for judicial relief for their detained members, citing concerns over the rule of law and human rights violations.