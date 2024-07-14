World

Kate Middleton gets a special gift at Wimbledon

By News Desk

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton received a sweet and special gift while attending the Wimbledon final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo with Charlotte and Barbora Krejcikova, showcasing the gift she received.

 
 
 
 
 
According to royal expert Kate Mansey, Wimbledon ladies champion Barbora gifted the Princess of Wales the racket she used on Saturday when they met.

Another royal expert, Roya Nikkhah, also shared the photo and revealed Kate Middleton’s gift, stating, “Princess Charlotte looks pretty happy with Barbora Krejcikova’s tennis racket, which the Wimbledon ladies champion gifted to the Princess of Wales.”

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title on Saturday, marking her second Grand Slam singles triumph.

Krejcikova, the 31st seed, secured a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory to add the 2024 All England Club crown to her 2021 French Open win.

Alcaraz demolishes Djokovic in straight sets to retain Wimbledon title

