Iraq assures improved facilities, visa waivers for Pakistani pilgrims

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Iraq has reassured its full cooperation in providing the best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

This assurance was given by Iraq’s Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta during his meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain in Islamabad.

They discussed measures to provide maximum facilities to pilgrims visiting Iraq, including the permission of free-of-cost entry visas for Pakistani pilgrims and increasing their quota.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister said, “We aim to provide all possible facilities to the pilgrims.” He also requested doubling the quota of Pakistani pilgrims this year.

The Ambassador provided a list of travel agents who illegally overcharged pilgrims. Mohsin Naqvi assured the Iraqi Ambassador of taking action against travel agents who charge illegal fees from pilgrims.

During the meeting, it was agreed to quickly finalize the visa waiver agreement on diplomatic and official passports. They also agreed to sign Memorandums of Understanding between the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and the Ministry of Labor of Iraq.

