Imran Khan faces further probe in May 9 cases at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: An 11-member Lahore police team reached Adiala Jail on Sunday to investigate PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 cases.

The team, which includes 10 sub-inspectors, is probing the PTI founder regarding the May 9 riots that erupted following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former Prime Minister is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail after the NAB arrested him and his wife in a new Toshakhana case, soon after the IHC accepted their pleas in the Iddat case.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected Imran Khan’s bail pleas in three cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on Jinnah House. Judge Khalid Arshad announced the verdict, which was reserved on July 6, after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense.

Imran Khan had filed bail applications in cases concerning the Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and Shadman Police Station attacks.

The ATC ordered the PTI founder to attend the hearing via video link, but the attendance could not be arranged due to internet issues, as stated by the jail superintendent.