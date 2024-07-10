SBP announces bank holidays for coming week

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced official bank holidays on July 16th and 17th, 2024 (Tuesday and Wednesday) in observance of Ashura, the 9th and 10th of Moharram 1446 A.H.

This closure will affect all allied offices, public sector banks, private financial institutions, and other banking entities.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the SBP confirmed the suspension of banking operations during these two days. Normal business activities will resume on July 18th (Thursday).

Ashura is a significant period of mourning for the Muslim community, especially Shia Muslims, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).