Actor George Clooney, a prominent Democratic fundraiser, urged President Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign. Clooney, a key supporter from Hollywood, joined others in calling for Biden, 81, to step aside after his debate with Donald Trump.
Biden ‘must exit’ US presidential race: George Clooney
