Biden ‘must exit’ US presidential race: George Clooney

In the New York Times, Clooney expressed his admiration for Biden but stated, “The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time.” Last month, Clooney co-hosted a star-studded fundraiser with Biden in Los Angeles, which included former President Barack Obama and raised $28 million.

However, Clooney noted a stark difference between Biden now and Biden in 2010 or even 2020. He emphasized that with Biden leading the ticket, Democrats are unlikely to win in November and could lose control of the Senate and House.

Clooney compared Democrats’ reluctance to move on from Biden to Republicans’ loyalty to Trump, calling for top Democrats like Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and Nancy Pelosi to ask Biden to step aside. Despite concerns about chaos, Clooney remained confident in the party’s “exciting bench” and urged for new contenders like Vice President Kamala Harris and Maryland Governor Wes Moore to be considered.