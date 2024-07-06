Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are permanently leaving India. Here’s why.

Speculation is mounting about the possible permanent relocation of former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to London.

The couple, along with their children, Vamika and Akaay, have fueled rumors of settling in the UK capital due to several recent developments.

Virat Kohli, who recently led India to victory in the T20 World Cup finals against South Africa, has announced his retirement from T20 cricket.

His decision to retire from the shorter format of the game has intensified speculation about his plans to move abroad. Following the World Cup, Kohli was seen departing for London to reunite with Anushka and their children.

Akaay born in London

The couple’s connection to London deepened with the birth of their second child, Akaay, in the city. Anushka and Virat spent considerable time in London both before and after Akaay’s birth, staying there for about two months before Kohli returned to India for cricketing commitments.

Anushka later joined him but maintained a low profile, requesting the media not to photograph their children.

Post-World Cup speculations

The buzz around their relocation grew when Kohli, after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4, was spotted at Mumbai airport the next day.

Though his destination was not confirmed, media reports suggested he was heading to London. Meanwhile, Anushka and the children have remained in London, further fueling the rumors.

A quiet life

In a recent interview with a sports channel, Kohli expressed his desire for a peaceful life away from the public eye, hinting at his plans post-retirement. “Once I am done, then I will go away and not be seen by anyone. For now, I want to give my all to cricket,” Kohli said, emphasizing his intention to eventually retreat from the spotlight.

This is not the first time the couple has extended their stay in London. They previously chose the city for Akaay’s birth, spending significant time there. Their frequent visits and prolonged stays have led to increasing speculation about their plans to make London their permanent home.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who married in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017, have been a high-profile couple balancing their professional and personal lives. The birth of their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and their son Akaay in February 2024 marked significant milestones in their journey.